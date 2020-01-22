 
     
President Klaus Iohannis decorates Group for Social Dialogue

iohannis semneaza

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree for the decoration of the Group for Social Dialogue (GDS) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since its establishment and since the first issue of 'Magazine 22', the Presidential Administration announces in a press release issued on Wednesday.

"As a sign of high appreciation and recognition for the significant contribution made, during the 30 years of activity, to the process of democratic transition and consolidation, for the promotion of democratic values and principles, of fundamental rights and freedoms, as well as for the actions taken in the direction of cultivating the civic spirit among the young generation and for carrying out activities to preserve and promote the recent history and cultural heritage in the Romanian society, President Klaus Iohannis conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category F - "Promotion of the culture" to the Group for Social Dialogue (GDS)," mentions the cited source.

AGERPRES

