President Klaus Iohannis relieves from duty four magistrates due to their retirement

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees for relieving from duty four magistrates.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state relieved from duty: Anca Alexandrina Neamtiu - judge at the Alba Iulia Court of Appeals, Elena Maria Tartler - judge at the Brasov Court of Appeals, Greta Antohi - judge at the Bacau Court, Simona Frolu - prosecutor at the Prosecutor's Office with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, agerpres.ro confirms.

The magistrates were released from office due to retirement.