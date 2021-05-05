President of Poland Andrzej Duda, on official visit to Romania, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of the official visit the latter will carry out to Romania, the Presidential Administration informs on Wednesday.

The Polish president's visit, following the invitation from his Romanian counterpart, will take place in the context of the 100 year anniversary since closing the Defensive Alliance Convention between the Romanian Kingdom and the Polish Republic, signed on March 3, 1921, a symbolic moment of the bilateral relation.

According to the Presidential Administration, talks between the two high officials will focus on ways of developing and deepening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, where the cooperation in the security plan, regional as well as international plan will be examined.The source highlights an increased attention towards the security dimension, which has grown substantially in relevance in the last years, the talk on this topic generating mutual benefits for both countries, for our region and for the North-Atlantic Alliance. In this context, there will be reviews regarding the significant results of the cooperation in the area of defence and bilateral relation, within the Bucharest Format (B9), in preparation for the B9 Summit, dur in Bucharest on Monday, as well as within NATO, in the perspective of the allied Summit in the month of June, according to Agerpres.There will also be talks regarding the perspectives of consolidating the economic cooperation between the two countries, given that Poland is one of the most important commercial partners of Romania, the exchanges summing up, in 2020, despite the pandemic, over 7 billion Euro.From the perspective of the Three Seas Initiative, there will be talks regarding implementing strategic regional inter-connection, with a focus on the joint promoted projects of Romania and Poland, which connect the Northern and Southern region, namely Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia.Regarding the relations with the Eastern Vicinity of the European Union, there will be topics tackled such as the regional security situation, as well as boosting and deepening the Eastern Partnership to prepare for its Summit this year.On Tuesday, the two presidents will take part in the day of the distinguished visitors within the "Justice Sword 21" military exercise, to unfold at the Smardan firing range, where Poland is participating with forces and technical means deployed in our country, within the Adapted Presence on the allied Eastern Flank, from the structures of the multinational NATO Brigade in Craiova