PresidentialElection/Tomac: USR-PLUS should support Paleologu in presidential elections; then Dancila won't reach second round

PMP (People Movement's Party) leader Eugen Tomac made an appeal to the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leaders to support Theodor Paleologu in the presidential elections, saying that, if Dan Barna, the USR candidate, "accepts to join Paleologu," Viorica Dancila will for sure fail to reach the second round of the elections.

"This is an important moment of the electoral campaign and I want to make an appeal to the USR voters and the leaders of the USR-PLUS Alliance to support Theodor Paleologu in the presidential elections. If Dan Barna, who is a new man in politics, who made huge progress, really wants to prove he is able to place the country's interest above his personal or his group's interest, he should join Paleologu. Then, for sure, the non-conflictual Viorica Dancila will fail to reach the second round and we could write history in this country," Tomac wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.He claims Dan Barna is not experienced enough to become the Romanian President and that he doesn't meet the expectations of the voters who have him in mind. "These idealistic people will give their vote to the candidate that is hundred per cent honest, has relevant political and diplomatic experience and a strong intellectual profile. And, most definitely, Theodor Paleologu is the cleanest, most honest and best prepared candidate in this electoral competition," added the PMP leader.