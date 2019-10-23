PresidentialElection2019/ Dancila, should she become president: Future Premier will be given by parliamentary majority

The national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and presidential candidate Viorica Dancila said that if she wins the election she will appoint a prime minister proposed by the political parties that make up a parliamentary majority.

Speaking in Botosani on Tuesday, Dancila said that there are "many fellow party members" who are fit for the position of prime minister, but did not give any names."The future prime minister will be the one who will have the majority in Parliament, because as a president I will respect the Constitution of Romania. Our current president violates the fundamental law. I believe that the president must set an example and be the first to observe the laws and especially the fundamental law. (...) We haven't yet discussed anyone in particular. There are many fellow party members who are fit for this position, but this will be decided in the party's statutory bodies," said the PSD leader.