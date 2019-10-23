PresidentialElections2019 /Paleologu argues electoral debate jammed by gov't crisis, situation to Dancila's advantage

The candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential election, Theodor Paleologu, believes that the electoral debate is jammed by the government crisis which, in his opinion, exonerates Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila from "explaining what they've done."

"Everybody speaks of the government crisis, when in fact they should talk of the presidential elections. In fact, the debate for the next five years is jammed by the government crisis. Everybody is wondering if Orban will obtain the vote in Parliament, who's in, who's out of governing, things of this sort. All sort of parliamentary trickery, while we should talk of the projects of the candidates for the presidency. (...) This volcanic, eruptive crisis is practically exonerating the two actors, namely Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila, from the duty of explaining what they've done. Because in this way nobody asks them what President Iohannis' track record is, what's Ms. Dancila's track record. There is only talk of the Orban Gov't and who supports them, who's in, who's not in, things of this sort," Theodor Paleologu stated on Tuesday, at private broadcaster Realitatea TV.In his opinion, this crisis is aided by the current Constitution, a radical reform of the fundamental law being in order."The real problem is in the Constitution. This debate that is so important is jammed by a crisis which is inscribed in the Constitution. That is why we need a radical reform of the Constitution," Paleologu opined.