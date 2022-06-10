Presidents of Romania and Hungary meet on B9 Summit sidelines in Bucharest

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Friday with his Hungarian counterpart, Katalin Novak, on the sidelines of the Bucharest 9 Format Summit, a context in which he expressed his full readiness to deepen the dialogue and cooperation at the highest level with the Hungarian side, informs the Presidential Administration, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Taking into account the special potential of cooperation between Romania and Hungary, Klaus Iohannis stressed the importance of pragmatic cooperation and in correct parameters, in the logic of an authentic and sincere strategic partnership, in a European spirit, guided by the principles of the Treaty of Understanding, Cooperation and Good Neighbourliness between Romania and the Republic of Hungary (Timisoara, September 16, 1996) and of the Declaration on Cooperation and the Romanian-Hungarian Strategic Partnership for the Europe of the Century XXI (Budapest, on November 29, 2002), from the inking of which 20 years are celebrated in 2022, the source adds.

The press release also says that the President of Romania reiterated the importance of the dialogue for solving all the issues of interest bilaterally and for avoiding unilateral approaches, which cannot lead to sustainable and efficient solutions.

In this context, Iohannis stressed the deep conviction of the Romanian authorities regarding the fact that the persons belonging to the national minorities, as exponents of the societies to which they belong, contribute to the creation and consolidation of bridges between the state of citizenship and the state whose ethnic origin they have, having an important role in promoting and developing the cooperation relations between them, the quoted source reads.

Stressing the importance of developing bilateral economic and sectoral cooperation, Klaus Iohannis pleaded for the projects of interest not to be discriminatory on the basis of ethnicity, not to be limited to certain parts of the Romanian territory and to be in line with the Romanian or European legislation.