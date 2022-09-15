Prince Consort signs Book of Condolences opened following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Consort Radu signed the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of Her Majesty Margareta the Custodian of the Crown, at the British Residence in Bucharest, the Prince Consort signed the Book of Condolences opened following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince was greeted by His Excellency Mr. Andrew James Noble LVO, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom in Bucharest," the Royal Family informs on Thursday, in a post on Facebook, told Agerpres.