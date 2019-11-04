Pro Romania MPs might vote for Orban gov't

MP Daniel Constantin has said that lawmakers of Pro Romania - "six, seven, possibly even eight" - will be attending today's joint sitting of Parliament and will vote for the proposed Orban government.

"For several days inside Pro Romania, there have been some opinion discussions. There were some colleagues who said that it would be good for this government to be voted into office, after which Pro Romania can position itself according to the actions to be taken by the members of the government. If they have good actions, we are sure to be with them, but if they do not govern well, we will censure them. These discussions lasted until half an hour ago. Unfortunately, no conclusion was reached, and so most of the Pro Romania lawmakers will not show up, but there are a few people who want to vote for the Orban Government. I think there are six, seven, possibly even eight colleagues, who will be there to vote the government into office," said Constantin.