Pro Romania senators to campaign against bill on autonomy of Szeklerland

Pro Romania is against the bill regarding the autonomy status of the Szeklerland and will campaign for the bill to be defeated in the Senate, Pro Romania national chairman Victor Ponta said on Wednesday.

"Last night, we found out from the press about the existence of this bill. Pro Romania MPs have not voted for such a law - and Pro Romania senators will vote it down! We are convinced that the Romanian Senate will defeat this initiative - and Pro Romania will campaign in this regard," Ponta wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.He said he would ask the Chamber of Deputies for public information on the reasons why the controversial bill was not submitted to a plenary debate."Today, at the meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, we will request a public information regarding the submission of this project and the reasons why the project was not submitted to debate and a vote in the Chamber of Deputies! We and the public must get an answer! We are Pro Romania and we only stick with Romania!" wrote Ponta.A bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland has passed the Chamber of Deputies by tacit approval and it will move on to the Senate, which is the decision-making body in this case.As the deadline for a debate and vote in the Chamber of Deputies ran out, and the chamber found the tacit adoption of the draft in a sitting of April 23, the legislative proposal passed as submitted by the initiators - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan. The Committee on Administration had issued a negative opinion on the bill.