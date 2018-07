Prosecutor Elena Grecu has applied for the position of head of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

Elena Grecu is a DNA prosecutor and the 4th candidate in the race for DNA head.

Marius Iacob, the DNA's deputy chief prosecutor, Florentina Mirica, chief-prosecutor of the anti-corruption Service of the DNA, and Cristian Lazar with the General Prosecutor's Office have submitted their applications for the DNA's helm, according to Agerpres.