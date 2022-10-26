Prosecutor General Scutea, U.S. DoS senior official Katrina Fotovat discuss combat of domestic violence

Romania's Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea met in Bucharest with the senior official of the U.S. State Department's Office of Global Women's Issues, Katrina Fotovat, with whom she discussed combating domestic violence.

"Katrina Fotovat presented the 'gender balance' and anti-domestic violence policies adopted by the Biden administration and noted the generosity wherewith the Romanian people and authorities got involved in solving the situation of Ukrainian refugees," a release from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice informs on Wednesday.

The Prosecutor General presented the efforts of the Romanian authorities to address rape and domestic crimes, as well as the victim-centered approach during criminal investigations.

Gabriela Scutea detailed the current situation in this matter, pointing out the steps taken to encourage victims to report abuse and violence situations, as well as the need to increase the quality of psychological and social services available to investigators.

The American official was accompanied at the meeting by U.S. policy advisors Kayla McGill and Katherine Zitzer, human rights officer Alexandra Shema and policy expert Alexandru Climescu from the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the Public Prosecution Office were Ana Maria Edu - chief prosecutor of the Human Resources and Documentation Section, Nadina-Magdalena Spinu - chief prosecutor of the Service for International Judicial Cooperation, International Relations and Programs, and Cristina Petre - public manager with the Project Management Unit. AGERPRES