Prosecutors with Prosecutor's Office attached to Bucharest Court of Appeals stand in solidarity with magistrates' protest

The prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeals decided on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with the magistrates' actions against the adoption of Government Emergency ordinance (OUG) No.7/2019 which amends the Justice Laws.

"On 26 February 2019, the General Assembly of prosecutors within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeals, established under Decision No.95/20.02.2019 of the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy [the CSM], with unanimity of votes, decided to stand in solidarity with the actions of the magistrate colleagues - judges and prosecutors, against the adoption of OUG No.7/2019. Moreover, the prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeals, unanimously assumed the content of Decision No.95/20.02.2019 of the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy regarding the adoption of OUG No.7/2019," the release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Moreover, the prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeals, including members of the Prosecutors' Association of Romania, voiced their disagreement related to the standpoint that was publicly expressed by this association regarding the ordinance on Justice Laws.

The prosecutors' response comes after the Prosecutors' Association of Romania, headed by Elena Iordache, issued a release on Monday expressing its support regarding OUG No.7/2019, arguing that this ordinance includes the legal provisions which respond to the magistrates' requests regarding the regulation of the admission conditions in the profession and enforces the Constitutional Court decisions.