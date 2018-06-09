PSD-ALDE protest: PSD's Dragnea: Basescu's system left, corrupt prosecutors, DNA head stay

Basescu's (former Romanian president, ed.n.) system that built the system of the parallel state left, but corrupt prosecutors and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head have remained, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea affirmed at the protest in Victoria Square.

"Let us congratulate Simona Halep! She has brought us such joy after 40 years," Liviu Dragnea began his speech.He conveyed to the protesters that he undertook with dignity "the position, the right to freedom and democracy.""I respectfully and admiringly salute all those who came here today to be with us, here in Victoria Square. (...) The Securitate [secret police, ed.n.] propaganda would make us believe we are few. You have shown courage for coming here, you have assumed with dignity your position, the right to freedom and democracy. (...) I salute with pity the envoys of the parallel state, civilians or not, at orders or just out of curiosity, and I ask you to salute them!," Dragnea said amidst the boos of the audience at the "parallel state."At the same time, the PSD leader mentioned that "the parallel state is the one using the state's institutions in an illegitimate way.""The parallel state would better not forget that we are many, because we are what it's called democracy, the will of the people, enshrined in the law and the Constitution. (...) The parallel state is the one using the state's institutions in an illegitimate way. (...) There have been three years and a half since Basescu's regime that built this system left, but its instruments have remained. The corrupt prosecutors have stayed behind (...), the DNA head has stayed. (...) You have seen her investigate the Government for merely governing. You have seen her humiliating and arresting tens of people who were thereafter acquitted. The generals have stayed - they are the ones speaking today through the mouth of many politicians in the opposition and acting through the Securitate propaganda network, attacking democracy through illegally financed parties and NGOs. The undercover journalists have stayed," the PSD leader added.