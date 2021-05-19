Social Democratic Party (PSD) categorically rejects discrimination against children based on anti-COVID vaccination, the social-democrats said in a statement.

"The decision to vaccinate children against COVID must be strictly a personal choice expressed exclusively with the consent of the parents, without any social or other conditioning. The Government's failure to meet the targets of anti-COVID vaccination, which it announced at the beginning of this year, it must not become a pressure factor for vaccinating children," PSD says.

PSD announces that it will oppose by all legal, parliamentary or constitutional means against any form of conditioning or discrimination of children depending on the existence of a vaccination certificate. In PSD's view, it is unacceptable for children's access to school, events, indoor spaces, playgrounds, travel to be conditioned by COVID vaccination, as is already the case with adults.

"In this regard, the Government and other public authorities must ensure correct and honest information on the vaccination of children against COVID, presenting both the benefits and the existing uncertainties, so that each parent can make an informed decision in this matter," the social-democrats added, reports agerpres.