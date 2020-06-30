PSD: Iohannis, Liberals are making a party in a luxury restaurant out of country's economic recovery plan

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) argues that President Klaus Iohannis and the Liberals (the National Liberal Party - PNL) are making of the country's economic recovery plan "a party in a luxury restaurant."

"Iohannis and the Liberals are making a party in a luxury restaurant of the country's economic recovery plan. They are experts in this! The PNL launches its electoral programme which doesn't save anybody of those who really suffer in the Romanian economy. Postponing the relaxation measures from 1 July really buries tourism and HORECA industry permanently," a PSD message posted on the party's Facebook page shows.The Social-Democrats believe that the IMM Invest "was crookedly cut," 60,000 subsistence companies did not receive aid, being rejected by the banks from the start."Two million Romanians have returned to the country, we already have 470 thousand jobs destroyed and 140 thousand contracts suspended in less than 100 days. Unemployment is erupting, the living standard is suffering, but the Liberals are still having a good time to an exclusive club," the PSD message also shows.