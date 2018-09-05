PSD MEP: Not Romania to put Europe in danger, but those who support two-speed Europe

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Gabriela Zoana considers it is not Romania that puts the European Union in "mortal danger", as the European Commissioner for Budget Gunther Oettinger has stated, but the intentions of some European leaders who have "openly supported" the two-speed Europe do "jeopardize" the European design.

"As far as I am concerned, the statements of European Commissioner for Budget Gunther Oettinger must be placed in the context of the negotiations for the 2021-2027 EU budget. Romania is, through the voices of those of us who represent it in Brussels, one of the toughest negotiators on this matter and this perhaps bothers. The efforts that we have made as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development in the European Parliament, just as the efforts of other MEP colleagues who mean well as regards Romania's future, are not taken as a natural thing during the negotiations carried out on the future budget, but as direct opposition to the path pursued so far, of a two-speed Europe, a Europe that favoured the rich and left behind the countries that strive toward the same degree of economic development. Since taking office, I have constantly fought for eliminating the gap between the subsidies received by Romanian farmers and farmers from other member states," Gabriela Zoana stated on Thursday, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.She reminded that Romania is one of the countries that is well positioned in these negotiations, "both agriculture and the regional development being due to receive more money from the European Union's budget, and this to the detriment of other countries whose budgets are diminished.""Romania does not put the European Union "in mortal danger", quite the opposite, the Romanian people is a pro-European one, par excellence. I would say though that the intentions of some European leaders who have openly manifested for that two-speed Europe are jeopardizing both the European design and the values we have all adhered to once in the family of the Union's member states," Gabriela Zoana added.