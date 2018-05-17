PSD's Dragnea on President Iohannis: He sat at table with a state not yet recognized by Romania - Kosovo

President Klaus Iohannis "sat at the table" with a state not yet recognized by Romania - Kosovo, Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Friday, adding that it is "almost impossible to hope" that there can be an institutional relationship with President Klaus Iohannis anymore.

"One remarks that no kind of relationship with Klaus Iohannis can exist. (...) We have also seen that he sat at the table with a state not yet recognized by Romania - Kosovo. It is bad, is it good? We read in the press all sorts of reviews made by all sorts of analysts. We don't even know, did he consult with anybody, did he make any decision there, did he promise anything on behalf of Romania? From there (from the informal meeting of the European Council and the European Union - Western Balkans Summit), he once again demanded the Prime Minister's resignation and once again attacked the Government and PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.]. It is hard, almost impossible to hope that there can be an institutional relationship anymore, any kind of relationship with this man, because, unfortunately, to all signals, to all the invitations to dialogue, to all our desire for collaboration - which brought the criticism of some people of good faith against me - there was no answer," Dragnea said at the Palace of Parliament."Absolutely nothing came from Cotroceni, at least in this year and a half. With all the requests made by me, by Mr. Tariceanu, made by the Prime Minister for a collaboration to exist, a consultation to take place on the big domestic and foreign issues, there was absolutely no reaction, no demarche to call us, to invite us to a discussion about Romania's major priorities. Everything he does, he does on his own," Dragnea added.Asked whether the President should be suspended, Dragnea said: "This is not our stake now. More important than Klaus Iohannis, even if he does not believe it, it is Romania's stability, but that does not mean that we will sit back and do nothing, that's not going to happen."