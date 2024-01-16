PSD supports extension of measure limiting commercial addition to basic foods

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) supports the extension of the measure limiting the commercial addition to basic foods for at least another three months, considering that the Government's decision in this regard has achieved its objectives.

"PSD considers that the official statistical data presented by the National Institute of Statistics show that the Government's decision to limit the commercial addition to basic foods has achieved its main objectives of tempering inflation and protecting the purchasing power of citizens with low and medium incomes As such, PSD unreservedly supports the extension of this measure, for at least another three months, including the possibility of introducing new essential products in the list of foods with limited addition, agreed following consultations between the Ministry of Agriculture and the relevant associations," reads a press release from the formation sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the PSD, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data shows that "the statistical average of consumer prices for food products dropped significantly after the adoption of the measure to limit the commercial addition, reaching the lowest peak in August 2023".

"Even if later there were variations in food prices, until the end of last year, their aggregate average did not exceed the existing level before the adoption of the measure in June 2023," the social-democrats point out.

According to the PSD, the promoted solution did not disrupt the profile market and did not affect the Romanian producers in any way, unlike other measures to combat the increase in prices applied in other states of the European Union.

"Even if the limitation of the commercial addition does not impose fixed final prices on traders, the INS data show us that this measure has obviously discouraged the speculative price increases practiced by some traders against the background of regional and global economic uncertainties," the quoted source mentions.