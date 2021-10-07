PSD to file criminal complaint against ousted PM Citu

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) will file a criminal complaint against ousted Prime Minister Florin Citu, PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu has announced, accusing Citu of allocating one billion lei from the Reserve Fund as a "bribe" to National Liberal Party (PNL) mayors .

"50 million euros of public money were offered in bribes to PNL mayors who voted for Citu in the party's Congress convention by holding their noses. The rest of the local administrations, who have desperately asked for money for heating, hospitals and schools, did not receive any money, not even for toilet paper. (...) The Social Democratic Party cannot accept it, and that is why we will file a criminal complaint against Citu. We will go to the end. Romanians do not have to suffer his revenge for taking him down, Ciolacu told a news conference.