PSD's Ciolacu after meeting US Ambassador Andrew Noble: UK remains a strategic partner of Romania

Marcel Ciolacu

The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble.

"Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, His Excellency Mr Andrew Noble. I assured him that #UK is and remains a #partner & a #strategic ally of Romania after leaving the EU," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

During the discussions, the issue of work visas of Romanian workers in Great Britain was also addressed.

"In today's discussions, we also addressed a pressing issue of the Romanian community in the United Kingdom because it is very clear that the rights of Romanians must be protected. I am convinced that we will find the best #options for the work visas of Romanian workers," wrote Marcel Ciolacu.

