PSD's Ciolacu: I assume that there is no longer any barrier for Romania's accession to Schengen

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday evening, in Slatina, that the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) means the removal of the last barrier for our country's accession to the Schengen area.

"It seems to me that only we and the Bulgarians still had this Mechanism, CVM. At this moment I assume that there is no longer any barrier for Romania's accession to Schengen and the last barrier, although it was not an imposition for accession to the Schengen area the withdrawal of MCV from Romania, and I hope especially after December 8, when we enter the Schengen area, Romania is with all rights within the European Union. The OECD will also come. When you make such large coalitions, you reunite two totally different doctrines, it is normal for Romanians to expect things of such magnitude, as it was with the accession to the European Union, as it was with the accession to NATO, now with the accession to the Schengen area and overcoming an endless story, from my point of view, the one about CVM", Marcel Ciolacu told a press conference.

He stated that "a black chapter was closed that PSD paid for, 90% innocent, but mismanaged". At the same time, Marcel Ciolacu argued that the current governing coalition must function until 2024.

"We still have a lot to do in the coming period. I firmly believe that this coalition must work until 2024. (...) Today, from my point of view, a black chapter was closed that PSD paid for with 90% innocence, but managed wrongly and maybe not by the people who were entitled to do this. I'm glad that together with this team in front of you, we closed this, not for PSD, for Romania," Ciolacu emphasized at the PSD Olt County Election Conference.

The progress made by Romania is sufficient to fulfill the commitments from the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism assumed upon joining the European Union, and all conditions can be satisfactorily closed, according to the latest CVM report, presented on Tuesday by the European Commission, which states that from now on it will no longer monitor Romania within this mechanism, the evaluation will continue annually through the general mechanism at the EU level regarding the rule of law. AGERPRES