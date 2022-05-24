PSD's Ciolacu: I maintain my opinion that progressive tax should be introduced

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that he maintains his opinion on the introduction of a progressive tax, not this year, with the needed steps in this regard to be established.

He specified that, on Tuesday, he met at the Ministry of Finance with the working group formed by the representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), PSD and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"As you know, I gave a deadline, last time, of two weeks. We decided on some things and they went into a certain logic. I am of the opinion that a progressive tax should be introduced, not this year, the steps to be taken should be established. I will give you as many arguments as you want in this statement. We were looking, I think, at a map last night - so Russia, Estonia, Greenland, Mongolia remained, so only very large and highly developed states were left with a flat tax. (...) Let's see what comes out of the working group, that is what working in a coalition and being efficient means," Ciolacu told Parliament.AGERPRES