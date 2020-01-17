PSD's Ciolacu: If censure motion passes, we'll go for national unity government variant

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a news conference in Pitesti on Friday that should the censure motion pass, neither the PSD nor the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will propose a prime minister and that there is the variant of a national unity government.

"This is a serious motion and we really want it to pass. (...) If it succeeds, neither the PSD nor the UDMR will propose a prime minister, because we don't have a political project and we do not have a governing program. I think that the experience of PNL's governing without a consistent program suffices and we all can see and especially feel the costs. There is the variant of a national unity government until November, when the regular elections are due. We don't understand this whim of calling elections a few months before the regular elections. The President of Romania has the power to appoint a prime minister and I think we would thus enter a democratic constitutional logic," Ciolacu said.He also stressed that it is important now that the electoral package is not modified otherwise than by Parliament.Regarding the number of votes required by the censure motion to pass, Ciolacu said that "mathematically, PSD and UDMR alone don't have enough votes". "We started collecting signatures," he added.PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu and the party's acting Secretary general, Paul Stanescu, attended on Friday in Pitesti the elective conference of the party's Arges organization, which was followed by a news conference.