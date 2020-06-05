 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: In the last six months, PSD trend is increasing; it reached 29pct in internal polls

Marcel Ciolacu

In the last six months, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) trend is increasing, and it reached 29 percent in internal polls, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) trend is decreasing, Social-Democrat interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday.

"There are several polls. In the past six months, the PSD trend is increasing, it stands at 29 percent in our pools, and the PNL trend is decreasing, now it stands between 33 and 35 percent," Ciolacu told DC News, when asked about PSD percentage in internal polls.

Ciolacu mentioned that the PSD should have a full leadership prior to the elections and a congress will be organised in the coming period.

When asked whether Vasile Dancu will be part of the PSD team, Ciolacu said that "he is an incontestable left-wing intellectual and represents a win for the PSD," but he first must announce his candidacy as head of the National Council.

