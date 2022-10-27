PSD's Ciolacu: It bothers me that some of coalition partners try to forget, manipulate truth

The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared, on Thursday evening, in southern Craiova, that the social democrats chose to enter the government, because at that moment Romania had reached an "economic, sanitary and social disaster", and today some of the partners of the coalition try to forget this truth, sometimes, they try to manipulate this truth through certain statements.

According to the PSD leader, from November 2019 until November 2021, public debt increased by 139 billion RON, almost 2% of Romania's GDP, from 36.9% of GDP to 49%, "more precisely, from 364.9 billion RON to 557.8 billion RON: 139 billion RON."

"On the deficit: worse. The PSD left the country's finances at a budget deficit of 2.8% in October 2019. Experts Citu and Valceanu who were in finance raised the deficit to an astronomical figure in 2020, of almost 10% of GDP. We are the only European country that has an agreement with the European Commission to return to the 3% deficit, although all European countries have exceeded the 3% deficit. (...) I think you still remember the purchases from the pandemic and we also expect now to find out the truth from the anti-graft directorate (DNA)," Ciolacu added.

According to Ciolacu, this money is neither in schools, nor in kindergartens, nor in Motorways, nor in agriculture, "but in the pockets of crooks".

"Furthermore, this spending spree continued in 2021. When PSD took over the country's finances, the deficit was already 4.7%. I sit and wonder how stupid one can be to come and accuse the Minister of Finance and PSD of how expensive they borrow and why do we make loans. I think things must be said very clearly and see exactly whose fault it is. The fault is theirs," the PSD president concluded.AGERPRES