PSD's Ciolacu: No more waiver for compliance with Single Pay Law

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that Single Pay Law No. 153/2017 has been subject to several enforcement waivers so far and must be respected, which is why the governing coalition has decided that public system employees be granted a quarter of the due wage difference starting with July 1.

Ciolacu explained that another measure agreed upon by the coalition is the cut of budget expenditures by at least 10 percent, which will be achieved by scaling down on goods and services.

"It's for the first time that the state, and not the Romanians, tightens the belt. From my point of view, this is the correct approach," he said.

The PSD leader also said that the Justice Ministry proposed a ban on hiring to the public system beginning July 1 because "this is when it's legally possible".

"I know that about 14,000 people have been hired to the state system during the terms of Prime Ministers Orban and Citu. (...) Each ministry will come up with an assessment of its wage expenses," Ciolacu said.

Another measure proposed by the coalition is a one-time support of 700 RON for all retirees with pensions below 2,000 RON.

"It's normal to target people with low incomes in the first place. With a percentage increase, the special pensions would have enjoyed the same treatment, with the rise calculated against the nominal value. 3 percent of 1,000 RON is a far cry from 3 percent of 100,000 RON. (...) There are over 3,500,000 retirees collecting up to 2,000 RON in pension and I think this is the best solution," added Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES