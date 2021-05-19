PSD's Ciolacu: PNRR must be presented to Parliament, no requirement for vote

The chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, reiterated, on Wednesday, that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) must be presented in Parliament and accused Agriculture Minister, Lucian Oros, of going unprepared to the discussions in Brussels on the topic of projects regarding the irrigation system.

"PNRR must be presented in Parliament. There is no requirement for a vote to exist. Some states have had this ultimately generic vote. We believe the most important thing is for it to be presented. The social partners of the PSD, the experts inside the party and myself will have a meeting, it seems, at the Romanian Government together with the Prime Minister and the Minister of European Funds," said Ciolacu, in a conference at the headquarters of the PSD.

He accused the Agriculture Minister of going unprepared to Brussels and reiterated that the PSD will submit in this parliamentary session a censure motion.

"In this parliamentary session we will submit a censure motion. As you well know we are still a minority in the Parliament of Romania. Categorically we want this motion to pass, but maybe you could also inform Mr. President Klaus Iohannis what the perception of Romanians in what regards the PSD is," he said, when asked about an opinion poll according to which 36 pct of Romanians would vote PSD if parliamentary elections were organized next Sunday, reports agerpres.