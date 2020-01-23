PSD's Ciolacu: PSD Senators to decide party's candidate for Senate top job

Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that the Social Democratic Senators will be the ones to decide who will be the next candidate of the party for the office of Senate President, since there is no such supreme forum in this party anymore "to decide everything."

"We made a decision in the National Standing Bureau. We have already anticipated this, as it is normal. The PSD Group in the Senate will decide who will be the candidate. It will truly be a decision of the PSD. We won't propose Mr. Melescanu again, because he is not a member of the PSD. He is just an affiliated person. (...) We really try to change things around and even try to change the logic. There is no such forum anymore who decides everything. If we were to decide instead of the Senators (....), I believe it would have been a big mistake of the party. The decision must belong to the Senators," Ciolacu told Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster.The PSD leader specified the Constitutional Court's decision regarding the Senate President, Teodor Melescanu, is not up for discussion, but it's the latter's right to see the reasoning before stepping down."We took note of the decision of the Constitutional Court. It's not up for discussion. No decision of the Constitutional Court should ever be up for discussion and, after the reasoning is published with the Official Journal, it must be implemented. (...) Constitutionally, there is a decision. The reasoning is to follow. It's Mr Melescanu's right to see the reasoning, why precisely his appointment was unconstitutional or what legal conflict was established by the Court, and this is his right under the law to see the reasoning," said Ciolacu.

