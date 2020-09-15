PSD's Ciolacu regarding censure motion: We await CCR motivation, then we make decision

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the Social Democrats will decide, after seeing the motivation for the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), if they will go forward with the censure motion that they have submitted in the extraordinary parliamentary session.

"I read the CCR release, we are waiting for the motivation and then, together with my colleagues, we will make a political decision regarding the opportunity to continue the demarche [regarding the censure motion - e.n.]. On the other hand, I saw from the allotments in the Government Decision the cost of the motion by looking at a certain political formation that received in this allotment the sum of 130 million RON. For us things are becoming more and more clear. We will also see the MPs who did not vote on what positions and lists they will be found. Categorically on those of the PNL [National Liberal Party]. (...) I don't want to have an opinion until I read the motivation and have a discussion with my colleagues and a negotiation in Parliament with the other political forces, we will see, there are still allotments to follow, there are MPs that will be found on the PNL lists. It's an open political game that I, at this moment, don't want to speak of too early," said Ciolacu, in a press conference at the end of the sitting of the National Political Council of the PSD.

The Constitutional Court of Romania established, on Tuesday, that there is no legal conflict between the Government and Parliament following the submission of a censure motion during an extraordinary session of Parliament.