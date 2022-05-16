 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: We don't have food crisis in Romania

F. P.
psd.ro
Marcel Ciolacu

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated, on Monday, that there is no food crisis in Romania, and the plan of measures to support the population includes aid for the food industry and agriculture.

Asked, at the PSD's headquarters, what the protection measures that authorities are taking to avoid issues with regard to food are, Ciolacu answered: "We don't have a food crisis in Romania. (...) The inflation and price increases were also caused by the supply chain."

According to the PSD leader, the governing coalition included in the plan of measures to support the population also aid for the food industry and agriculture, a bonus being granted for those who process products in-country.

"It's for the first time when we come with 10%, a bonus, for those who process in Romania. This hasn't happened before. There can't be effects in one day, because the crops haven't been harvested in order for processing to occur. Let's have patience," he said. AGERPRES

