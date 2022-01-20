 
     
Public transport vehicles blocked in depots as STB unionists go on strike

Societatea de Transport Bucuresti
STB sigla

Trade unionists of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), the city's public transport operator, stopped work on Thursday morning, with STB SA public transport vehicles being blocked in depots.

Management called the work stoppage illegal action and said it will withhold pay for the non-working hours in the case of the employees involved.

STB SA will also go to court to declare the strike illegal and to recover damage.

STB apologised to the people of Bucharest for the inconvenience and assured them that it makes every legal effort to resume the activity according to the usual schedule.

Several hundred STB trade unionists took part in a protest rally before the operator's headquarters on Wednesday demanding the resignation of the general manager.

Chairman of the Bucharest Transporters' Union Vasile Petrariu explained that the employees are dissatisfied because the STB budget for 2022 provides for lower wage funds than in 2021.

