Pupils from final classes of secondary, high school to resume online courses on Monday

The pupils from the final classes of secondary and high school will resume on Monday the online courses of the second semester.

For the final classes, the structure of the school year did not change, the spring holidays remaining on the planned and known dates (April 2 - April 11 for the Catholic Easter Holidays and April 30 - May 9 for the Orthodox Easter Holidays).

Between April 12 and April 29, the final classes will participate online in all teaching activities.The holiday will end for the pupils from the other classes on May 4th.The pre-school, preparatory class, grades I-VII and grades IX, X and XI groups will complete the semester on June 25, instead of June 18.The national exams will take place on the established dates, according to the approved calendars: June 22 - 25 - National Assessment of 8th grade pupils and June 28 - July 1 - the written tests of the Baccalaureate exam.The competence tests within the Baccalaureate exam will be equivalent according to a procedure elaborated by the Ministry of Education.