RADR2021/Iohannis: Romania is getting involved alongside its partners to reduce effects of recent developments in Afghanistan

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Romania is getting involved, alongside its partners, in reducing as much as possible "the effects in terms of security" of the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"In what concerns the recent developments in Afghanistan, we are getting involved, alongside our partners, to reduce the security effects, as much as possible," said Iohannis.

The President reiterated his appreciation of the activity of the Inter-institutional Crisis Cell coordinated at the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) level, which managed to bring 49 Romanian citizens back home and 7 citizens of allied states, and also to evacuate 156 Afghan citizens, Agerpres informs.

