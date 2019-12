President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will propose for the post of Romania's ambassador to Israel the historian Radu Ioanid, director of the Archive Department of the Holocaust Museum in Washington.



"This issue (of the appointment of the ambassador to Israel, no) has been in my attention all the time. I can tell you today that I intend to appoint Mr. Radu Ioanid, who will enter the procedure this week," said Klaus Johannis.