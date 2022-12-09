Raiffeisen Bank gives back 13.4 million euros to 5,530 customers affected by unfair commercial practices

Raiffeisen Bank has started returning the amounts established by an Order of the president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) in relation to the bank's unfair commercial practices, so far being reimbursed about 13.4 million euros for 5,530 customers, out of a total of 21.7 million euros, the ANPC announced on Friday, told Agerpres.

"Following the final decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, which confirmed Order no. 837/20.10.2017, issued by the president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) in relation to unfair commercial practices of Raiffeisen Bank SA, meant to affect the financial interests of consumers, from 2006 to 2009, the bank started returning the amounts established by the Order to the consumers affected," the ANPC representatives said.

"Thus, Raiffeisen Bank has repaid for approximately 5,530 clients, with active accounts in the currency of the loan and accounts in RON, for the payment of the legal interest calculated, starting with November 21, 2021, approximately EUR 13,400,000, respectively EUR 10,930,000 representing amounts coming from the calculations made for the implementation of the Order and approximately EUR 2,470,000 representing the legal interest.

Also, ANPC specifies that for approximately 3,050 clients, who have amounts to receive, following the calculations made, but who do not currently hold active accounts in the currency of the loan or in RON at Raiffeisen Bank, and who have to receive approximately 7,200,000 euros (respectively 6,260,000 euros, representing amounts coming from the calculations made for the implementation of the Order and approximately 940,000 euros representing the legal interest), refunds have not yet been made.

"I do not know in what period and if the Romanian authorities can ever be guilty of any abuse against Austrian companies. Permanently, when an economic operator is not comfortable with the visits of the representatives of the Romanian state, it accuses abuses, without being able to support them in any way. Here, however, as the courts have validated, the visit made by the commissioners of the National Authority for Consumer Protection has revealed something else entirely. The injured seem to be the more than 9,000 consumers who have been charged more money than would have been correct. It's like we're on Radio Yerevan, in the joke where not he, but she, didn't give, but stole. This situation shows that the economic operator is the one who put its hand in the pockets of consumers, and now it has to give them the money back," Horia Constantinescu, president of ANPC, said in a statement sent to AGERPRES.