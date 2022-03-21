Refugee flow through Siret PTF has halved compared to beginning of last week

Refugee flow across the northeastern Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) has decreased significantly, fewer than two thousand Ukrainian citizens having entered Romania in the last 24 hours, half of the daily average recorded last week.

The spokesman of the Suceava Border Police, Chief Commissioner Ilie Poroch Seritan, informed that on Sunday a number of 2,318 people entered the country through Siret PTF, of whom 1,937 Ukrainian citizens.

During the past week, the daily average was about 4,000 Ukrainian citizens having entered through Siret PTF, their number decreasing from one day to the next.

According to the spokesperson of the Suceava Border Police, since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Ukraine, 158,019 people entered Romania through the Siret PTF, of whom 123,561 Ukrainian citizens, but also 22,118 vehicles.

At the same time, the Suceava Prefecture informed, on Monday, that only 77 people are accommodated in the temporary camps arranged in the county, with 1,900 places available.

According to the Suceava Prefecture, 11,176 people have entered the temporary camps in the county since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and 11,099 people have exited and left for other accommodation in the country or abroad.