Republic of Turkey is Romania's main trade partner among states outside EU

The Republic of Turkey represents, in terms of exports, the main absorption market of goods sent from Romania outside the EU, and, in terms of import, it is the 2nd market of origin of goods entering our country from outside the EU, after the People's Republic of China, the representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) argued, told Agerpres.

"At the headquarters of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) a meeting took place between Chamber President Iuliu Stocklosa and representatives of the business milieu in Turkey, namely Senior Manager, Investments & Project Management of ODS Consulting Group Niyazi Gunes Atay and vice president of the EkoAvrasya association (Eurasia Economic Relations Association) Kemal Kurnaz, also having businesses in tourism, real estate and consulting," the press release states.

According to the quoted source, the main goal of the meeting was aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities and highlighting the potential of the two business communities.

In this context, the CCIB President pointed out the special relations developed by the Bucharest Chamber with the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, with Romanian diplomats abroad, but also with the foreigners accredited in Romania.

Moreover, CCIB President Iuliu Stocklaosa voiced the interest in developing the economic and commercial relations with Turkey, proof of this being the seven cooperation agreements concluded by the CCIB with similar organizations from Turkey.

ODS Consulting Group representative Niyazi Gunes Atay carried out an extensive presentation of the mentioned company and the main areas in which the team has a relevant experience, with an emphasis on the consultation in respect to business internationalization, export, engineering and technology; drafting and management of projects financed by European funds; corporate development; recruitment and talent management; online trade.

The ODS Consulting Group representative mentioned that the company operates in various regions of Turkey, but also abroad, and voice the desire to endorse, through relevant services, the Romanian companies interested in developing businesses abroad and running European projects.

Moreover, within the meeting also highlighted were the business connections of the Eurasia Economic Relations Association, mentioning the opportunities provided by companies from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. It was estimated that Romania could be a gateway for the products from the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus toward the European Union.

On 31 July 2022, the total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade (data available) was 5.7 billion US dollars (+22pct compared to the same period last year), of which 1.8 billion US dollars represented exports (+2pct) ) and 3.9 billion US dollars represented imports (+34pct). Also on 31 July 2022, a number of 17,223 companies with Turkish capital were registered in Romania, with a subscribed capital worth 900 million US dollars, which ranks Turkey on 15th place among the states that have invested in Romania.