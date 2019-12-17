Revenues of 2020 general centralized budget of administrative-territorial units, estimated ay 7.3pct of GDP

The revenues of the general centralized budget of the administrative-territorial units for 2020 are estimated at 82.3 billion lei, representing 7.3pct of the gross domestic product, according to the Report on the macroeconomic situation for 2020 and its projection for 2021-2023, posted on Tuesday morning on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance.

The total revenues of the local budgets are estimated at 62.874 billion lei, representing 5.6pct of the gross domestic product, while the revenues of the other budgets from the level of the local public administration authorities represent 1.7pct of the gross domestic product.The own revenues of the local budgets (consisting of taxes, taxes, contributions, other payments, other revenues) are estimated at 13.13 billion lei and represent 20.9pct of the total revenues of the local budgets, increasing by 0.7 percentage points compared to the estimated level of 2019.The level of income tax estimated to be collected in 2020 is 26.221 billion, and the estimated tax to be collected at the level of each administrative-territorial unit will remain fully in the county in which it was collected.The draft budget for the year 2020 is built on an economic growth of 4.1pct, a budget deficit of 3.59pct and an average inflation rate of 3.1pct.The projected revenues for 2020 are of 360.149 billion lei, with a share of the GDP of 31.89pct, and the expenditures are estimated at 400.694 billion lei, respectively 35.48pct of the GDP.