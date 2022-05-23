Rewind Disco Hit: International artists of golden years '70s-'80-'90s, in concert, on July 23, at Arenele Romane

Numerous internationally renowned artists are bringing the music of the '70s-'80s-'90s at Rewind Disco Hit, on July 23, at the live music venue Arenele Romane in Bucharest, among the guests being Belen Thomas, In-Grid, Ivana Spagna, Sonia Mosca, Los Locos, Eruption feat. Precious Wilson, Johnson Righeira or Tony Esposito.

"Rewind Disco Hit, one of the explosive shows that bring back the memory of the most successful parties, will take place on July 23, at the Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Who does not recognize the legendary songs "Hands up"or "One way ticket" performed by Eruption feat. Precious Wilson or "Tu es Foutu","In-Tango" by the famous In-Grid and "Kallimba de Luna" by the famous Tony Esposito or how many of you have never danced to the rhythms of pop-dance disco music from period of the '70s-'90s?" say the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Tickets for the Rewind Disco Hit event have been put on sale and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, Iabilet.ro, Blt.ro, Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro and Vivabilet.ro.