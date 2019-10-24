RoAid becomes member of European Network of Practitioners in development cooperation

The Romanian Agency for International Development Cooperation (RoAid) has become a member of the European Network of Practitioners in the field of development cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Wednesday.

According to a MAE release, the new membership status represents for RoAid an opportunity to collaborate and develop partnerships with other European agencies, contributing to the strengthening of relations in the field at European level.Founded in 2007, the Network brings together experts from European development cooperation organizations and from within the EU, with the aim of sharing information, experiences and creating synergies for harmonizing European development policies and ensuring an effective cooperation policy worldwide.Through its activities, the Network contributes to establishing a simplified and viable contractual and financial framework for EU development cooperation projects, strengthening partnerships among members, as well as those with the European Commission, especially in the framework of delegated cooperation, mobilizing European public expertise, building new relations with other development actors to contribute to a more comprehensive European architecture of international cooperation, informs the press release.On May 30, RoAid expressed its interest to become a member of the European Network of Practitioners in the field of development cooperation, the most important platform for the transfer of expertise, coordination and harmonization of European organizations in the field of development cooperation.After receiving the documentation, the Network Steering Committee, at its meeting on September 20, evaluated RoAid eligibility favorably. At the General Assembly, the members of the Network voted unanimously in favor of the RoAid admission as a member. The Romanian agency will join the 16 members of the Network, representing 14 countries of the European Union, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.