Police union supports Electrolux strikers in their 6th week of strike

The National Union of Police and Contractual Staff (SNPPC) supports the over 400 workers at the Electrolux factory in Satu Mare on the sixth week of strike, with the union's chair Dumitru Coarna conveying to them to remain united.

"You deserve all our respect. The National Union of Police Staff is with you, we have also discussed at the central level. We will continue to support you in all the activities that you carry out. It is important for you to remain united. They have to understand that without you they are zero. In Romania, the capital won because the ratios are completely changed in terms of pay," Coarna told the workers assembled on Thursday in front of the factory.

"I do not understand why your employer does not solve this dialogue. You have to maintain your unity and not give up unless your claims are recognized. Your claims are not colossal, there is nothing that can't be handled, it is a matter of misunderstood and personal ego, but the egos have always led to major conflicts. And the problem is not with you, it is with the employer, so you have to stay united," Coarna said.

He said that his union, along with Cartel Alfa, is looking for ways to financially support the strikers.

The strike from Electrolux began on 4 March, for an indefinite period. According to trade unionists, workers ask for an increase of 350 lei, or two lei per hour. About 250 of them filed complaints with the Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM), claiming they had not received the meal vouchers in the previous month.

In total, Electrolux has 930 workers benefiting from the collective labor agreement.

