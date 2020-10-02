Romania accesses loans of 4bn euros through SURE instrument

Romania has obtained a 4.1-billion-euro loan from the European Union at advantageous interest rates to support the Romanian authorities' efforts to protect citizens and mitigate the socio-economic consequences generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) announced on Friday, according to Agerpres.

The Ministry of Public Finance mentions that the loan will support the measures adopted by the Romanian Government in the context generated by the Covid-19 crisis, between February and August 2020, meant to protect employees and self-employed persons, in order to reduce the incidence of unemployment and loss of income.