 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania accesses loans of 4bn euros through SURE instrument

Financial Times
imprumut

Romania has obtained a 4.1-billion-euro loan from the European Union at advantageous interest rates to support the Romanian authorities' efforts to protect citizens and mitigate the socio-economic consequences generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) announced on Friday, according to Agerpres.

The Ministry of Public Finance mentions that the loan will support the measures adopted by the Romanian Government in the context generated by the Covid-19 crisis, between February and August 2020, meant to protect employees and self-employed persons, in order to reduce the incidence of unemployment and loss of income.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.