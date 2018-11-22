Romania and Moldova sign new agreement on cooperation in tourism field

Minister of Tourism Bogdan Trif and Moldovan Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Chiril Gaburici have signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the Romanian Government and the Government of the Republic of Moldova regarding cooperation in the tourism field, the Ministry of Tourism informed on Thursday.

The development of the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, by encouraging collaboration between the industries in tourism of the two countries is a priority of the Ministry of Tourism. Thus, a new Agreement focuses on cooperation in key fields for the sustainable development of tourism between the two states.

"At this point, the cooperation between the two governments is more intense than ever. No one can deny the existing tourism potential of Moldova and Romania. We share the same history and the same values. That's why this collaboration agreement was born out of the belief that we can also share a common future. Romania is willing to make all the efforts to support the Republic of Moldova in maintaining its European track and tourism is a field that can accelerate this, with beneficial consequences on both sides of the Pruth River," said Bogdan Trif.

Romania and Moldova committed to encourage the mutual exchanges of information with respect to laws and regulations in the tourism field, statistical data and the exchange of experience in the tourism field, organisation and development of tourism activities.

The Agreement stipulates the strengthening of cooperation in investment projects of common interest in the tourism field, through the development of projects that can benefit from the financial support of the European Union, as well as through a sustained exchange of information regarding investments and facilities in this field.

In terms of promotion, the two countries agreed to draft promotion and tourist information materials, organise documentary visits for journalists and experts in the field, as well as to participate in events and tourism fairs.

In this respect, Romania already drafted a common cultural route with the Republic of Moldova. "Stephen the Great Route." In Romania, the route includes the Suceava Citadel, Putna, The Palace of Culture in Iasi, the Neamt Citadel, settlements of the voivode in Vaslui and other places filled with Stephen's history. "The Wine Road" is a common projects that has to do with the development of tourism in the two countries. The new itinerary includes many wine cellars in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, with its goal is the promotion of the two countries as a tourist product that will attract foreign tourists, especially from the Asian market.

AGERPRES .