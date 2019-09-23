Romania can grant farmers a 70 pct advance in direct payments this autumn

Romania will be able to grant farmers an advance of up to 70 per cent in direct payments and up to 85 per cent of the aid related to the rural development measures, this autumn, thanks to a decision approved by the European Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) made the announcement on Monday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agency in Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA), informs the beneficiaries who submitted the Single Payment Request for the 2019 Campaign, on September 17, 2019, that the Decision of the Commission No. 6536 was approced, by which several EU member states, including Romania, are authorized to apply derogations, in 2019, from the article 75 paragraph (1), the third paragraph of the (EU) Regulations No. 1306/2013 on the level of advances for direct payments and rural development measures related to surface and animals," a press release of the Ministry sent to AGERPRES mentions.Thus, the member states can make payment in advance of up to 70 per cent in the case of the direct payments enumerated in Annex I to the (EU) Regulations 1307/2013 and up to 85 per cent, in the case of the support granted as part of the rural development measures mentioned in article 67 paragraph 2 of the Regulation No. 1306/2013.The advance payments campaign will be carried out over October 16 - November 30 2019