Romania co-chairs the joint meeting of UN Economic and Social Council and Peacebuilding Commission

Romania's Permanent Representative to the UN Ion Jinga, as head of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), co-chaired in New York a joint session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and PBC. The event was dedicated to connections between climate change and the consolidation and permanence of peace in the Sahel, Romania's permanent mission to the United Nations reported in a press statement on Tuesday.

Jinga welcomed the joint decision to discuss the situation in the Sahel in terms of the impact of climate change on peace and security in the region, as it faces multidimensional risks and urgently needs integrated co-ordination, analysis and support from the world community.Emphasising that "the effects of climate change such as desertification, drought, floods, food insecurity threaten future generations and development," the diplomat said that ECOSOC and PBC can support the Sahel through political co-ordination and coherence, build partnerships, mobilise resources and encourage leadership and national efforts. "Under their mandates, ECOSOC and PBC can provide expertise and support, working together and in complementarity, promoting national and regional accountability and supporting local initiatives," he said.In formulating the conclusions of the meeting, Jinga pointed out that climate change is among the priorities of the UN agenda and that addressing the root causes of conflicts requires coherent action involving the entire institutional system of the organisation. "Sustainable peace cannot exist without sustainable development, and for that the Sahel countries need development investment. They also need sustainable support from the world community to build peace and combat violent extremism, build resilient societies and combat climate change," Jinga said.The initiative of the theme belonged to the Romanian presidency of the PBC, being accepted by consensus by all member states of ECOSOC and PBC. ECOSOC resolution 2009/32, as well as resolutions A/RES/70/262 and S/RES/2282 (2016) adopted by the Security Council and the UN General Assembly on Peacebuilding Architecture Review, call for closer cooperation and greater coherence between ECOSOC and PBC. The joint meeting of the two bodies took place after the annual PBC session dedicated to the Sahel region, which was held on Monday, under the Romanian presidency.