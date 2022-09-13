Romania could help Moldova's capital market development, Bucharest stocks' head says

We have learned some things here in Romania, we have developed systems that can help the development of the capital market in the Republic of Moldova, said on Tuesday, at a specialized forum, the president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Radu Hanga.

He believes that every market needs a ladder to help local companies grow.

"Companies are not born big. Of course, we have particularities here in the region, because we went through a regime change 30 years ago. State-owned companies have become private, but in the normal world no company is born big, but needs to go through some stages. One of these stages is funding and visibility. We need to build the steps of this gap that will help local companies grow. Of course, it also helps the external steps, such as the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the help it can give to Moldovan companies to increase their visibility and coverage area. Equally important is the Stock Exchange from Chisinau and its functioning. We already have an expertise in this area, we have the example of Purcari - a Moldovan company that also has operations in Romania and which was listed in 2018. It raised 40 million euros, it ended up being one of the most visible companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. I'd say even more than that: it is a company that, together with others, teaches us that the Stock Exchange is not only about financing," the BVB president stressed.

Hanga appreciated Moldova Agroindbank's interest in the Romanian capital market as a financing and development option.

"We, who invest in listed companies, see the products on the shelves of stores in Romania, in Moldova. The relationship between us and the company is strengthening. The company, I believe, benefits not only by having access to capital, but also from a different kind of relationship with its consumers. We are glad that Moldova Agroindbank is looking at the Bucharest Stock Exchange as a financing option, as a development option. We're here to help. You are somehow a different case from that of Purcari, because you are already listed at Chisinau. We are glad to take this step and we look ahead and we expect other companies in Moldova to explore the opportunities that the collaboration between the markets and the Bucharest Stock Exchange can offer," Radu Hanga added.

Moldova Agroindbank (Maib), a commercial bank of the Republic of Moldova, together with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Wood&Co, Raiffeisen Bank International and with the support of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, organizes on Tuesday the Moldova - Romania: Capital Bridges Forum.