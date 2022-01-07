Romania counts for 295 cases of infection with Omicron variant, including 4 children under 9 y/o

As many as 112 new cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were confirmed on Friday in Romania, including four children in the 0-9 years age group, the total number reaching 295 at national level, the Ministry of Health announced, citing data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Of the 112 registered cases, 37 are in people unvaccinated against COVID.

"We are talking about 48 men and 64 women aged between 0 and over 80 years from Bucharest and 19 counties," the source said.

According to the INSP, 11 of these cases are in people with a history of travel in the UK, Italy, France, Tanzania, Bulgaria, the US and Austria.

The samples were worked in the laboratories of the Matei Bals and Cantacuzino Institutes.

As many as 5,922 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 64,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday.