Romania counts for 978 emergency physicians, real need would be over 2,000 (DSU head)

The Emergency Medical System in Romania currently counts for 978 physicians specialized in emergency medicine, while its real needs would be over 2,000 such doctors, the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) head, Raed Arafat, said on Wednesday in northern Botosani.

According to him, the work schedule of the higher education medical staff in the emergency reception units (UPU) is overloaded due to the shortage of personnel, which determines the current staff to perform a very large number of overtime hours.

"The solution to having an attractive UPU is to have enough staff and that I think is something that we have to keep up with. (...) and there's another thing: the generations that were hired 20 to 30 years ago are already retiring. We now need not only to supplement, but to replace those who retire," Arafat said.

On Wednesday, the DSU head made a visit to the UPU of the Mavromati Emergency County Hospital of Botosani, which was modernized and extended based on a project co-financed from European funds worth 12.5 million RON.AGERPRES