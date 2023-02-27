Romania flies medical supplies to quake-stricken Syria

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force on Monday carried out an international humanitarian assistance mission in support of Syria, flying medicines and other medical supplies intended for those affected by a major earthquake on February 6, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

The mission was conducted at the request of the Emergency Management Department (DSU), with the aircraft taking off from the 90th Otopeni Air Base at around 08:00hrs, EET, bound for Beirut, Lebanon, told Agerpres.

The donation of medicines was made via Romania's Ministry of Health, by privately-owned pharmaceutical companies, namely Zentiva Group, Antibiotice Iasi and Terapia S.A.

DSU through the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) in its capacity as the national contact point on the part of Romania, received from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission (ERCC), through the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS), a request from Syria for international assistance, considering the aftermath of the over 7-magnitude earthquake that jolted the country.